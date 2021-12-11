fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in fuboTV by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 116,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUBO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

FUBO stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.03.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

