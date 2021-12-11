fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Holdings Trimmed by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.03.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FUBO. Barrington Research lowered shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $1,723,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

