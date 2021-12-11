FTX Token Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. FTX Token has a market cap of $5.50 billion and approximately $136.32 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $39.50 or 0.00081771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00040331 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00210858 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 335,165,027 coins and its circulating supply is 139,295,691 coins. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

