Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FNLPF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $17.32.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

