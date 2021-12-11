Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Frequency Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics during the second quarter valued at $290,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.
Frequency Electronics Company Profile
Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.
