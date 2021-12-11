Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. Frequency Electronics has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $273,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics during the second quarter valued at $290,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 20.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Frequency Electronics by 25.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

