Founders Capital Management LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $179.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $179.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.96.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

