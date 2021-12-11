ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.97 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.940 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.40.

FORG stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.77. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $23.49 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ForgeRock will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ForgeRock news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 169,256 shares of company stock worth $4,410,995.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $90,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

