Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given a £162 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a £162 ($214.83) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($226.63) to £171.90 ($227.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($255.93) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a £175 ($232.06) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £150 ($198.91) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £170 ($225.43) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £164.63 ($218.32).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at £110 ($145.87) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £126.68 and its 200 day moving average price is £133.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.31 billion and a PE ratio of -264.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 9,912 ($131.44) and a one year high of £196.81 ($260.98).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

