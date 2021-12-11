Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) Insider Lisa McIntyre Purchases 4,400 Shares

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (ASX:FPH) insider Lisa McIntyre purchased 4,400 shares of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$32.45 ($22.85) per share, with a total value of A$142,788.80 ($100,555.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This is a boost from Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s previous Interim dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

