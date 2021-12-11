First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:RFEU) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.49 and last traded at $76.93. 592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 9,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.70.

