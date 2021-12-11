First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 1,281.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,241 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after buying an additional 11,101,482 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,340,000 after buying an additional 7,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,828,000 after buying an additional 769,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,258,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after buying an additional 427,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.