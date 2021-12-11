First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,206,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,784,000 after acquiring an additional 41,941 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 60,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $208.66 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $128.73 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.98.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.33.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

