First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $208.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.98. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $128.73 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $128,500,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in First Republic Bank by 47.8% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $20,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

