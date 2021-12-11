First Quadrant L P CA Sells 383 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

WRB stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.38. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $84.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

