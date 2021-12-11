First Quadrant L P CA Increases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,598,155,000 after buying an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,765,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after buying an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 87.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after buying an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,071,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,093,000 after buying an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Morgan Stanley cut Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

TRMB stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.96 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

