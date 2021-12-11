First Quadrant L P CA Has $61.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.2% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $61,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

ITOT stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average of $101.54. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.60 and a fifty-two week high of $107.96.

