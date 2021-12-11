First Quadrant L P CA Has $6.31 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $415.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $376.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $433.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

