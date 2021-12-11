First Quadrant L P CA Has $1.04 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $249.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

