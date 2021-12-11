First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$18.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$19.50.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.38.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.92. The company has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.83. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.14 and a 12 month high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$156.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$171,242.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,295 shares in the company, valued at C$446,585.91. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,100. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $2,981,742.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

