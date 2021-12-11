First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) PT Raised to $61.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

INBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

INBK stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $46.94.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $28.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.