First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) PT Raised to $61.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.51% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.42 EPS.
INBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
INBK stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $46.94.
In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.
First Internet Bancorp Company Profile
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
