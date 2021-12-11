First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) & First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Critical Contrast

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Horizon and First Midwest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 2 2 0 2.50 First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

First Horizon currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.88%. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.89, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. Given First Horizon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Horizon is more favorable than First Midwest Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Horizon and First Midwest Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $3.39 billion 2.65 $845.00 million $1.76 9.28 First Midwest Bancorp $791.97 million 2.89 $107.90 million $1.54 13.04

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than First Midwest Bancorp. First Horizon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Midwest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Horizon has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of First Horizon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of First Horizon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Horizon pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Horizon has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Horizon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 30.55% 14.67% 1.34% First Midwest Bancorp 24.54% 8.33% 0.96%

Summary

First Horizon beats First Midwest Bancorp on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. The Regional Banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers. The Specialty Banking segment consists of lines of business that deliver product offerings and services with specialized industry knowledge. The Corporate segment focuses on corporate support functions such as risk management, audit, accounting, finance, executive office, and corporate communications. The company was founded by Frank S. Davis in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

