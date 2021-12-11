First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,578 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of First Hawaiian worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 683,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,922 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 170,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 351,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 92,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.31 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.02.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

