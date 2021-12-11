First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives C$21.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

FCR.UN stock opened at C$17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$13.39 and a twelve month high of C$19.19.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

