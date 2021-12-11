First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. The First is now ranked in the top twenty banks by asset size in Mississippi. The First has operations in Hattiesburg, Laurel, Purvis, Picayune, Pascagoula, Bay St. Louis, Wiggins and Gulfport, Mississippi. The Company and its subsidiary bank engage in a general commercial and retail banking business characterized by personalized service and local decision-making, emphasizing the banking needs of small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals. The products and services offered by the bank include deposit services, loan products, mortgage loan divisions and other services. “

NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $808.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $42.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.26 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 29.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc (Mississippi) operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking services such as personal and business which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

