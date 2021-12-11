Financial Survey: Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) versus Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and Tenaris (NYSE:TS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Tenaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A N/A Tenaris 14.96% 7.19% 5.95%

73.6% of Algoma Steel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Tenaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tenaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and Tenaris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A Tenaris $5.15 billion 2.34 -$634.42 million $1.42 14.39

Algoma Steel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenaris.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Algoma Steel Group and Tenaris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tenaris 1 4 5 0 2.40

Algoma Steel Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.36%. Tenaris has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.42%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than Tenaris.

Summary

Tenaris beats Algoma Steel Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algoma Steel Group

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products. The Other segment includes all other business activities and operating segments, including the production and selling of sucker rods, industrial equipment, coiled tubing, heat exchangers, and utility conduits for buildings and the sale of energy and raw materials that exceed internal requirements. Its principal finished products are seamless and welded steel casing and tubing, line pipe and other mechanical and structural steel pipes for different uses. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

