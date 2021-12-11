Financial Review: Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) & SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

13.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment 63.47% 6.15% 2.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and SLR Senior Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67

SLR Senior Investment has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Volatility & Risk

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and SLR Senior Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.24 $13.92 million $1.14 12.59

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher. It employs fundamental analysis, with bottom-up stock picking approach, to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's Pennsylvania Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known a Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on December 20, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.