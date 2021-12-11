Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 520 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 82.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 128.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.46.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total value of $2,145,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 376,329 shares of company stock valued at $103,884,641 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $305.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of -140.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.22. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 46.31% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

