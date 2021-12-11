Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases Shares of 1,746 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $141,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.31.

