Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 232 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,007.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.59.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

