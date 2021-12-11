Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AECOM were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,526,000 after purchasing an additional 424,149 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in AECOM by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 806,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,926,000 after purchasing an additional 377,332 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AECOM by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after purchasing an additional 270,603 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,720,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.56. AECOM has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $75.94.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

