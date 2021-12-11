Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 77,384 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of BATS FLDR opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84.

