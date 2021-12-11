Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $301.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $754.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

