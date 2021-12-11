Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $183.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

FERG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from 14,500.00 to 19,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from 12,250.00 to 15,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11,561.00.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $164.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.77. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $1.665 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,566,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,343,000 after buying an additional 80,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,674,000 after acquiring an additional 832,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,876,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,013,000 after purchasing an additional 775,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,326,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 401,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after purchasing an additional 806,161 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

