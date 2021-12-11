Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a £100.80 ($133.67) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a £100 ($132.61) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ferguson from £107 ($141.89) to £108 ($143.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ferguson from £118 ($156.48) to £126.40 ($167.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £114.84 ($152.28).

LON:FERG opened at £124.05 ($164.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £112.09 and a 200-day moving average price of £104.84. The company has a market cap of £27.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.59) and a fifty-two week high of £125.15 ($165.96).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In other news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £103.80 ($137.65) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($103,235.65).

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

