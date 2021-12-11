Fathi Hakam Sells 2,083 Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) VP Fathi Hakam sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $15,268.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lantronix stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.71 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the third quarter worth $1,445,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix during the third quarter worth $703,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lantronix during the second quarter worth $414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lantronix by 16.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 61,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lantronix by 123.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 58,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.