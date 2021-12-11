Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,864,000 after purchasing an additional 853,068 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 51.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 415,047 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,439,000 after purchasing an additional 410,140 shares during the period.

REXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NYSE REXR opened at $75.11 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $76.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

