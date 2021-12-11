FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Hits New 52-Week High at $476.70

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $476.70 and last traded at $474.43, with a volume of 917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $474.48.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $301.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $441.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.54.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 40.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 120.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

