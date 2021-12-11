F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 24,968 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in F5 Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in F5 Networks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.47.

F5 Networks stock opened at $229.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.95. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.47 and a 52 week high of $239.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $275,029.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,778 shares of company stock worth $8,953,222. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

