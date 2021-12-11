EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

EZPW opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. EZCORP has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $390.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.34.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EZPW. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 132,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49,730 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the third quarter worth approximately $730,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

