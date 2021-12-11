Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Trimmed by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,490 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,414,761,000 after buying an additional 284,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,672,800,000 after buying an additional 773,793 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $976,147,000 after buying an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $900,845,000 after buying an additional 75,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $749,572,000 after buying an additional 980,928 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.97.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 232,733 shares of company stock worth $38,831,371 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $166.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.30 and a fifty-two week high of $191.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

