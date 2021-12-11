Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.0320 on Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Exosis has a market cap of $16,498.90 and approximately $26.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,030.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.78 or 0.08249442 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.96 or 0.00322156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.28 or 0.00932639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00077097 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.57 or 0.00402959 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00278234 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

