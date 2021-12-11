Exos Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY)

Exos Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPGY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

TPGY opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $34.28.

In other TPG Pace Beneficial Finance news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 119,000 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $1,238,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

