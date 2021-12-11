Exos Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPAC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $254,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,854,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,399,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,985,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,985,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FPAC opened at $10.13 on Friday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

