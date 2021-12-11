Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $229,000 in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

CCCS opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.02 million. On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

