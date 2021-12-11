Exos Asset Management LLC Invests $229,000 in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.
CCCS opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $16.11.
CCCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
