Exos Asset Management LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Exos Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth about $2,938,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

STEM opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

In other Stem news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 323,281 shares of company stock worth $7,507,824. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.