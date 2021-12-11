Exos Asset Management LLC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Exos Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,095 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth about $959,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,445,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,906,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,760,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGPI opened at $11.57 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.55.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

