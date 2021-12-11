Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.46.

EVBG stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $57.58 and a 52-week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

