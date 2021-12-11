Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,357,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,116,000 after purchasing an additional 186,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,071,700,000 after buying an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,224,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,055,830,000 after buying an additional 312,507 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $780,524,000 after buying an additional 2,358,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,583,000 after buying an additional 445,786 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

