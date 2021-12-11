Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 502.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 113,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 357,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after acquiring an additional 72,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 88,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

MNA opened at $32.15 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.