Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 67.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

ATVI stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

